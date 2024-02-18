Three men hurt in shooting near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Three men are hurt after a shooting Sunday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to a residence near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three men had been shot.

All three were taken to the hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition.

Police believe a fight broke out between two groups, and individuals from both groups started shooting at each other.

Multiple people are believed to have fled the scene.

Police say no one is in custody at this point, and it's not clear how many suspects they are looking for.

The shooting remains under investigation.