Three indicted in Maricopa County for so-called 'dinner-time burglaries'

Three people have been indicted for the so-called 'dinner-time' burglaries around the Valley.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced indictments against three suspects, 20-year-old Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez, 21-year-old Johan Salvo Alacon, and 25-year-old Manuel Eduardo Fuentes Gomez.

Earlier this month, Phoenix police were conducting surveillance of a community in the area where a previous burglary was reported. While there, they spotted several people in dark clothing with backpacks and saw them jump over a wall into a residence.

After their arrest, officers found burglary tools including a window punch tool used to break glass, screwdrivers, a grinder tool, and other items such as a cellular and Wi-Fi jamming device.

All three suspects were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, and one count of attempt to commit burglary, in addition to the following charges:



Saez: one count of aggravated assault, a Class Five Felony; one count of forgery, a Class Four Felony; and one count of taking the identity of another, a Class Four Felony.

Alacon: one count of resisting arrest, a Class One Misdemeanor; one count of taking the identity of another, a Class Four Felony; and one count of forgery, a Class Four Felony.

Ferrada: one count of taking the identity of another, a Class Four Felony and one count of forgery, a Class Four Felony.

Authorities believe the group is part of a larger South American criminal organization operating in the U.S.

“This is a highly organized and coordinated group that has the means to continue these alleged crimes,” shared County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Thanks to prosecutors in my office, they are each being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond that will ensure our neighborhoods and families are safe.”