Three horses in Overgaard area found shot and killed

OVERGAARD, AZ — Three horses have been found shot and killed on the Black Mesa Ranger District near Overgaard.

The USDA Forest Service says they’re actively investigating the shootings.

"The Forest Service is using all the resources at the agency's disposal to investigate and put a halt to these destructive actions. Our efforts are led by the work of our law enforcement officers, working hand in hand with the public," said Richard Madril, District Ranger for the Black Mesa Ranger District. "We believe that the people can help us get to the bottom of what has happened."

The Black Mesa Ranger District is located along SR 260 east of Payson and Kohl's Ranch.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with any information about these shootings is asked to call the Navajo County Sheriff's Office Tipline at 1-800 78 CRIME (27463).