Three arrested after quadriplegic patient was left at park by hospital staff members

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 30, 2023
PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested after a quadriplegic patient was left at a park in July.

Police say staff of the hospital pushed the patient out of the hospital in a wheelchair and left him lying on the ground at a nearby park in the area of 51st and Campbell avenues.

The man's mother contacted police, requesting the fire department to respond. The man was taken to a different hospital where he received treatment.

37-year-old Kalen Powell, 39-year-old Eric Espinoza and 53-year-old Luis Garcia were indicted by a State Grand Jury on August 21 and arrested by police on August 25 on criminal adult abuse charges.

