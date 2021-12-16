Thieves steal money, laptops from Salvation Army Maryvale days before Christmas

PHOENIX — The Salvation Army Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center was been broken into just days before Christmas.

A representative of the community center says their facility was broken into Wednesday night.

The thieves got into the building by breaking a door window and causing additional damage inside.

Two laptop computers and $500 in Red Kettle donations were stolen.

They also tried to break into a locked storage shed on the grounds but were unsuccessful.

“The most important thing is that no one was hurt in the incident, and we are grateful for that,” said Captain Joseph Cisneros, The Salvation Army Phoenix Maryvale Corps Officer.

The Salvation Army is already nearly 30% short of its total goal of raising $2.5 million in Arizona during the annual Red Kettle Campaign, which will be used to help hundreds of thousands of Arizonans year-round with emergency food, shelter, rent and utilities assistance, disaster relief, and more.

The Salvation Army Phoenix Maryvale Corps has its own goal to raise $40,500 during the Red Kettle Campaign but is at only 26% of that goal currently.

Donations to The Salvation Army can be made: