Tempe police searching for man that reportedly shot at officer Saturday morning

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are searching for a man they say shot at an officer during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Officials say a Tempe police sergeant was attempting to pull over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations just before 1 a.m.

During the stop, the driver reportedly stuck his arm out of the driver-side window and fired in the direction of the officer.

He then fled the scene.

The vehicle was later located at an apartment complex near Greenway Parkway and Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale and Tempe police found the vehicle was parked and unoccupied.

The suspect, according to Tempe Police, is still at large. No information about the suspect has been released.

The officer was not hurt in this incident.

This incident remains under investigation.