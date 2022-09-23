Tempe police looking for man who reportedly exposed himself to high school girl

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a high school student Friday morning.

According to a letter sent to families of Marcos de Niza students, the girl told police the incident happened while she was walking to school. Police say the incident happened near Lakeshore Drive and Guadalupe Road.

Tempe police responded to the area but could not locate the suspect.

He is described as being in his early to mid 20's with a thin build.

Authorities say they will be increasing patrols in the immediate area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.