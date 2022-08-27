Tempe police looking for information after woman struck and killed while riding bike

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are looking for information after a woman was killed Thursday night while riding her bike.

They say on Thursday night, around 9:45 p.m., she was near University Drive and Perry Lane when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound across that intersection.

Police added that the vehicle that hit the woman had fled the scene before they arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Police describe the vehicle as a dark-colored, 1999-2002 Toyota 4Runner. They believe there will be damage to the front bumper of the vehicle, especially on the passenger side, along with severe damage to the front headlight.

The victim of the accident has not been identified.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.