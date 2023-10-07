Tempe police investigating after sexual assault near McClintock and University drives

TEMPE — Tempe police are investigating after a sexual assault early Friday morning.

Officials say they were called to a residence in the area of Gary Drive and 8th Street at about 3:40 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they learned that someone had broken into the residence and sexually assaulted someone inside.

Tempe police did not give a description but provided a picture of the alleged suspect.

Tempe Police Department

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.