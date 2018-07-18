Tempe PD: Man seen drinking in car on lunch, arrested for fifth DUI

TEMPE, AZ - A man was arrested on his fifth DUI after he was reportedly caught drinking alcohol in his car on his lunch break.

Police say they were contacted on June 11 by a Tempe city employee who saw Roberto Segundo Garcia apparently drinking inside his vehicle in the parking lot of Escalante Park near Price Road and University Drive.

When police arrived, the 35-year-old reportedly told them he was having a beer during his lunch break.

Police say Garcia showed signs of intoxication. He was given a breath test and blew a .216, over two times the legal limit.

Police found that Garcia had his driver license suspended two years ago, and had also been arrested for extreme DUI in 2001, 2003, 2004, and 2012.

In the June incident, Garcia has been charged with two counts of aggravated DUI.