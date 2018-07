TEMPE, AZ - A good Samaritan has been credited with stopping an attempted carjacking in Tempe.

Tempe police on July 11 responded to the area of Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive after reports that a man was trying to steal a woman's vehicle.

Police say the victim was outside her car when 27-year-old Cody James Hill tackled her in the parking lot and stole her keys at knifepoint.

He was in the driver's seat, about to leave, when a man who saw the altercation confronted him.

"Once she recovered from the initial shock, she was screaming get off me, leave me alone.," said Stephen Yeomans. "When I realized nobody else was coming to her aid, I jumped up and ran after him."

Police say Hill got out of the vehicle and ran across the street.

Hill then allegedly stole a mountain bike from another woman at a convenience store, but was soon caught by police.

Police say the carjacking victim suffered cuts and bruises, but was otherwise unharmed.

"I have teenage girls and I would only hope someone would intervene if they were in trouble," Yeomans said.

Police say Hill has a history of similar offenses, and has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.