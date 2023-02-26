Teenager in custody for deadly shooting near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road

PHOENIX — A teenager is facing homicide charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road Thursday night.

Phoenix police say they responded to a call of reported gunshots in a business parking lot. When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He was later identified as 27-year-old William Masters.

Police say they located and arrested the teenage suspect nearby. He was then reportedly taken to the hospital for medical issues.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and it remains under investigation.