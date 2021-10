PHOENIX — A teenaged boy is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday near 30th and Roosevelt streets.

At about 8 a.m., Phoenix police were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located a teen who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers are looking for any witnesses to determine what led to the shooting. A suspect has not yet been named and a motive remains unclear.