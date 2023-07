PHOENIX — A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly shot Friday in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to an apartment complex near 7th Street and Bell Road just after 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a teenage boy with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries police described as "life-threatening."

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting.