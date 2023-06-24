Teenager hospitalized after shooting near 103rd Ave and Indian School Rd

A teenager was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road Friday night.
Officials say they received a call regarding a teenage boy who was shot and actively running from someone in a vehicle.
Police searched the area to find the suspected shooter, but an arrest has not yet been made.
The shooter is only described as a "male" in a "passenger vehicle."
It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.
Officers are following all leads provided by witnesses, according to police.
This incident is currently under investigation.