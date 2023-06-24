Watch Now
Teenager hospitalized after shooting near 103rd Ave and Indian School Rd

Posted at 9:51 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 00:51:54-04

A teenager was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road Friday night.

Officials say they received a call regarding a teenage boy who was shot and actively running from someone in a vehicle.

Police searched the area to find the suspected shooter, but an arrest has not yet been made.

The shooter is only described as a "male" in a "passenger vehicle."

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

Officers are following all leads provided by witnesses, according to police.

This incident is currently under investigation.

