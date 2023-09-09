Teen shoots man who was reportedly breaking into house near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A man is hurt after he was shot by a teenager while trying to break into a home in Phoenix late Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 10 p.m. for the report of a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot, he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the man who was shot was trying to force his way into a home he does not live in and had no connection to.

A woman and a teenage boy confronted the man as he was trying to force his way into the home.

That's when the teen reportedly shot the suspect.

The teen told police he shot the man in self-defense, and police say self-defense is consistent with other witnesses and evidence at the scene.

The man who was allegedly breaking into the home is facing charges, but it is not clear what those charges are.