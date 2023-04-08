Teen in custody after allegedly hitting police car, leading officers on multi-city pursuit

MESA, AZ — A teen is in custody after allegedly hitting a police car while trying to flee a traffic stop and leading officers on a pursuit through the Valley Saturday morning.

Mesa police say the incident started when they were called out for a large group of vehicles doing donuts in the area of Country Club and Broadway.

When officers arrived, several vehicles fled the scene. A Mesa officer tried to stop one vehicle that refused to comply and tried to flee.

Officers reportedly made several attempts to pull the vehicle over, but it would not stop. At one point, the vehicle struck a police vehicle and took off.

A Mesa police helicopter followed the vehicle onto the freeway and into Phoenix. A Phoenix police helicopter took over the pursuit at that point.

The vehicle continued to travel through Phoenix until the teen reportedly bailed from the car and ran into a house near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in west Phoenix.

Officers arrived at the home and were able to take the teen into custody.

It's not known if anyone was hurt in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.