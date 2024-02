PHOENIX — A teenager has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police say they were called to the area around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

There, they found a teenager with at least one gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical, but stable condition, police say.

This incident remains under investigation.

Police have not provided any details about a potential shooter.