Teen hurt, suspect on the loose after shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A teen is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning near Rooks Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye.

Buckeye police say they got to the scene just after 3 a.m. and found a teen with a gunshot wound.

They then performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and got the teen to the hospital.

Police say the shooting was the result of an altercation between the teen and the suspect.

The suspect is reportedly a male, knows the victim, and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Buckeye police tip line at 623-349-6411.