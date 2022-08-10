Teen hurt in drive-by shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — A teenager is hurt after he was shot in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 48th Street and Broadway Road. Someone reportedly fired multiple gunshots into a home in that area.

They say a 13-year-old boy and a dog were struck by gunfire. His wounds are considered non-life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The dog reportedly did not survive.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the case. They have not released any details on who they are looking for.