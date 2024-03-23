Watch Now
Teen injured after apparent drive-by shooting in Tempe

Police say the vehicle involved was found unoccupied
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 22, 2024
TEMPE — A 15-year-old is injured after an apparent drive-by shooting Friday evening.

Police say two people, one being a 15-year-old, were walking in the area of Evergreen Road and University Drive, east of Loop 101, when a passing vehicle shot at them.

The 15-year-old was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle, after it left the scene, was later found nearby, though nobody was inside.

Police say there is no danger to the community.

It is unknown if anybody has been arrested in connection to this incident.

This incident remains under investigation and the public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

No further information is available.

