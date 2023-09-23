Teen found shot in the street in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ — A teen is hurt after he was reportedly found shot in the street early Saturday morning in Guadalupe.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of Guadalupe Road and Priest Drive just before 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a teen boy lying in the street with a gun shot wound.

The boy was taken to the hospital with an injury that is not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released to this point.

MCSO is investigating what led up to the shooting.