Teen dead, woman injured during shooting in north Phoenix Wednesday

PD: Suspect seen fleeing deadly shooting scene in Phoenix
Posted at 2:01 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 16:37:39-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead and a woman hospitalized.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, south of Deer Valley Road, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a teenage male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also located at the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition, according to Phoenix PD.

Police say they do not believe there is an outstanding suspect.

An investigation remains underway.

