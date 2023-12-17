Teen dead, two others hospitalized after stabbing in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ — A teen boy is dead and two others are injured after a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area of Priest Drive and Guadalupe Road around 1 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officials say initial reports indicate that an argument began at a party and that turned into a physical fight in a driveway.

A 15-year-old boy died at the hospital from his injuries. A 19-year-old and 14-year-old boy are both in stable condition after being stabbed.

MCSO says another individual, identified as a 46-year-old man, took himself to the hospital where he was treated for blunt force trauma injuries.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

None of the individuals have been identified by MCSO.

No further information has been provided.

This incident remains under investigation.