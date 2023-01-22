Watch Now
Teen dead, one arrested after shooting in Buckeye

Posted at 8:51 AM, Jan 22, 2023
BUCKEYE, AZ — A teen is dead after being shot early in the morning on January 22 near Rooks Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye.

Buckeye police say they got to the scene just after 3 a.m. and found a teen with a gunshot wound.

Police say 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela died the next day at the hospital.

On February 5, officials announced that a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to this shooting. He has been booked into juvenile detention on homicide charges.

The identity of the shooter has not been released.

Police say the shooting was the result of an altercation between the teen and the suspect.

