Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Teen dead, another in custody after west Phoenix shooting Thursday night

Police say 18-year-old Anthony Muriel was found dead near 43rd and Missouri avenues
A police investigation is underway near 43rd Avenue and Missouri.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 16:19:37-04

PHOENIX — A teen is dead after police say he was shot overnight in west Phoenix.

Video in the player above contains breaking news coverage of the shooting when it originally took place. More information was released Saturday.

Phoenix police say they were originally called to the area of 35th and Glendale avenues in regards to a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found evidence that a shooting had taken place.

Police began a search for anyone related to the shooting, but they didn't find a victim.

As police investigated, a teenager contacted officers at police headquarters. This teen was determined to be involved with the shooting, according to police.

They uncovered the victim's location and found 18-year-old Anthony Muriel dead near 43rd and Missouri avenues.

The teen, who has not been identified, was booked on charges that include murder.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!