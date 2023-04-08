Teen dead, another in custody after west Phoenix shooting Thursday night

PHOENIX — A teen is dead after police say he was shot overnight in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were originally called to the area of 35th and Glendale avenues in regards to a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found evidence that a shooting had taken place.

Police began a search for anyone related to the shooting, but they didn't find a victim.

As police investigated, a teenager contacted officers at police headquarters. This teen was determined to be involved with the shooting, according to police.

They uncovered the victim's location and found 18-year-old Anthony Muriel dead near 43rd and Missouri avenues.

The teen, who has not been identified, was booked on charges that include murder.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.