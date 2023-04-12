Teen dead after shooting near Gilbert Road and University Drive in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A teen is dead after he was reportedly shot at a Mesa apartment complex Tuesday night.

Mesa police say it happened just before 8:30 p.m. near Gilbert Road and University Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the teen had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and no arrests have been made yet, according to police.

The victim has only been identified so far as a 14-year-old boy.

The shooting is under investigation.

Mesa police are asking anyone with information to call 480-644-2211.