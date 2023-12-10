Teen dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A teenage boy has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road Saturday afternoon.

Police were called at about 1:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.

When they arrived, they found a teenage boy with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody or provided a description of a possible shooter.

The area will be shut down "for an extended period of time" while detectives investigate.