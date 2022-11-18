Teen arrested for allegedly shooting his friend while playing with a gun in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A teen is in custody after allegedly shooting his friend earlier this month while the two were playing with a gun.

Chandler police were originally called to a home near McQueen and Hunt Highway around 2:30 p.m. on November 3 for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male in the bedroom with a gunshot wound in the mid-torso area. The teen was transported to a hospital in serious condition. The victim remains in the hospital but is expected to survive.

Upon further investigation, police say a 16-year-old teen who lives at the house was "recklessly handling" the gun and discharged it at the other 16-year-old. The two were alone at the home when the shooting took place.

The teen who lived at the home was taken into custody on November 11 and is facing multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and a count of unlawful discharge of a firearm.