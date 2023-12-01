Teen arrested for sending bomb threat to Ottawa University in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A 17-year-old boy from Casa Grande has been arrested after allegedly sending a bomb threat to Ottawa University's Arizona campus in Surprise.

Surprise police say that around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday the school received a text message indicating that there was a bomb on campus.

Police responded to the school and evacuated all staff and students from the campus. K-9 officers from multiple agencies responded and conducted a sweep of the entire campus but found no explosive devices. Police eventually deemed the campus safe.

With help from the Casa Grande Police Department, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly sending the text message.

The teen allegedly admitted to police that he sent the text message and was booked into the Maricopa County Durango Juvenile Detention Center on one count of interference with an educational institution and making a terrorist threat, both felonies.