Teen arrested for falsely reporting a school shooting in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A 15-year-old student has been arrested after police say the teen falsely reported a school shooting at Shadow Ridge High School in Surprise.

According to Surprise police, the student had sent text messages to other teens, falsely stating that a school shooting was underway at the school.

A concerned parent saw the message and contacted police to report the incident.

Police and school staff located the teen on campus and the student was taken into custody.

"I appreciate the partnership with the Dysart School District, and their cooperation with the Surprise Police Department to assist us in ensuring the safety of our schools, students, and community," Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina said. "The false reporting of a threat at our schools will not be tolerated, and those who engage in this type of activity will be held accountable for their actions."

The teen was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center on one count of false reporting, causing an emergency response by law enforcement.