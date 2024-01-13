Suspects at large after shots reportedly fired, car crashes into home in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are looking for suspects after they say shots were reportedly fired and a car crashed into a home Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Dobson and Broadway roads around 5:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into a home and was partially on fire.

Witnesses told police the two people in the car had fled the area, and they have not been located.

The fire was quickly extinguished and police gathered evidence at the scene of a possible shooting.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt in the shooting or the crash.

Police believe the vehicle may have been stolen, but they are waiting for confirmation.

No information has been provided about possible suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.