Suspect wanted for burglary incident at Circle K in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect is currently being sought following a burglary incident at a convenience store in Phoenix back in April.

Police say the incident happened on April 10 at a Circle K location near I-17 and Glendale Avenue.

The suspect reportedly went behind the store's counter and took merchandise.

He is described as having a tattoo on his neck that says "Lost Boys."

Silent Witness is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.