Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect wanted for burglary incident at Circle K in Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
circle k burglary suspect.png
Posted at 7:32 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 21:34:03-05

PHOENIX — A suspect is currently being sought following a burglary incident at a convenience store in Phoenix back in April.

Police say the incident happened on April 10 at a Circle K location near I-17 and Glendale Avenue.

The suspect reportedly went behind the store's counter and took merchandise.

He is described as having a tattoo on his neck that says "Lost Boys."

Silent Witness is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears Monday night at 6 on ABC15

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears Monday night at 6 on ABC15