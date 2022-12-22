Chevron worker, suspect dead after shooting in Phoenix near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting in central Phoenix.

At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they learned a male employee of a Chevron convenience store was shot and an adult male suspect left before police arrived.

Officers were later informed by witnesses that the suspect walked a short distance and then turned the gun on himself, officials said.

The employee, identified as a man, was treated by Phoenix Fire medics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.