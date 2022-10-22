Suspect still at large after robbing a home at gunpoint

PHOENIX — Police are looking for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a home at gunpoint, taking thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Phoenix police say on September 27th around 5 p.m. near 40th Street and Camelback Road, the man in the video above backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into the victim's driveway.

Once in the homeowners' driveway, police say the suspect held the victim at gunpoint to gain entry into their home.

Once insid, he is accused of stealing an estimated $140,000 worth of jewelry, cash, and cell phones, before taking off.

If you have information, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.