Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2023 shooting of DPS trooper

PHOENIX — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2023 shooting of a DPS trooper.

On May 25, 2023, Howard Johnson was considered a suspect in a hit-and-run crash near 19th Avenue and Loop 101 in Phoenix. The car he was driving at the time was stolen.

When a DPS trooper tried to take Johnson into custody during a traffic stop, he pulled away and shot at the trooper. The trooper returned fire and both were hit multiple times.

Johnson fled the scene and went to several homes to hide with the assistance of at least two people.

Johnson ended up at an apartment complex near 67th and Olive avenues in Glendale and barricaded himself inside one of the units. Police were eventually able to take him into custody.

The Maricopa County Attorney's office says Johnson had multiple felony convictions and was classified as a prohibited possessor at the time of his arrest.

"This is a dangerous criminal who shouldn't have had a gun on him, yet he did," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "Through this policy we ensure the public that there are severe consequences for those who unlawfully possess a weapon and pose a threat to our community."

After the shooting, DPS said the trooper was in the hospital with a long road to recovery. We've reached out for updates on the trooper's condition and have not heard back from DPS.