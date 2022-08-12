Suspect in custody after man stabbed to death near 19th Avenue and Beardsley

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say 40-year-old Mitchell Dupoux was taken into custody after the incident Thursday evening.

Police were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road just after 5 p.m. Thursday for what police called "an argument turned violent."

The man, only identified as an adult male, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim and several witnesses were interviewed and police were able to get a description of the suspect.

The immediate area was searched, and police reportedly found a man, later identified as Dupoux, was located and detained without incident.

Dupoux is facing a second-degree murder charge.