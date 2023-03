PHOENIX — A suspect remains at large after he robbed a convenience store near 51st Avenue and the Loop 101 Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Chevron store near that interchange.

Authorities say the suspect walked into the convenience store and went behind the counter while holding a rifle.

He reportedly got away with cigarettes and cash from the register.

The suspect then left the area on foot and is still outstanding.