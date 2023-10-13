Watch Now
Suspect sought after man seriously hurt in shooting near ASU's downtown Phoenix campus

The shooting happened near Central Ave and Van Buren Street
Phoenix Police
Posted at 1:40 PM, Oct 13, 2023
PHOENIX — A man is hurt and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Friday afternoon near Arizona State University's downtown Phoenix campus.

University officials say ASU police responded to the report of a shooting near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix police say a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have locked down the area as they continue to investigate.

ASU sent out an alert warning people that the suspect in the shooting is considered "armed and dangerous."

The man is described as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a black t-shirt and light-color pants. He was driving a white Chevy Suburban with blue and red stripes, large rims, and a cancer survivor sticker on the back.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151.

