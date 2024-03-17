Suspect at large after shooting near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Laveen late Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was shot near a bus stop in the area.

While investigating, officers went to a home nearby where a large party was taking place.

It's not clear if the party and the shooting are connected at this point.

Police say that no suspects have been contacted at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.