PHOENIX — A suspect remains at large after a shooting involving Phoenix police early Thursday morning on the city's west side.

Phoenix police are asking people to stay away from the area of 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

They have not provided any information about the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

It's not known if the suspect was hit by the gunfire.

No officers were injured, according to police.

Police say the search for the suspect is ongoing.