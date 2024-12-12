Suspect at large after deadly shooting near I-17 and Loop 101

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a suspect is at large after a shooting late Wednesday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Interstate 17 and Loop 101 just after 10 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Aerial footage of the scene shows several evidence markers on a sidewalk in the area.

The suspected shooter left the area before officers arrived and no suspect information has been released at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.