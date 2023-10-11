STUDY: Glendale has highest property crime rate in U.S. per 100,000 residents

GLENDALE, AZ — A Valley city is claiming a title no city wants to hold.

A new study shows Glendale is the property crime capital of the U.S.

The study from Vivint used FBI crime data, and it showed for every 100,000 residents, there were nearly 170,000 property crimes between 2011 and 2021.

That is roughly 1.7 crimes per Glendale resident.

The same study shows Glendale has the highest rate of motor vehicle theft in the country.

Roughly 133,000 vehicle thefts happened per 100,000 residents in the same time frame, or about 1.3 thefts per resident.

That's more than five times higher than Oakland, California, the second most dangerous city for motor vehicle thefts.

Overall, Arizona is the sixth-most dangerous state for property crime, according to the study.

Statewide, there were roughly 38,000 property crimes for every 100,000 Arizona residents from 2011 to 2021.

Gilbert, Arizona was listed in the top 10 for safest cities for overall property crimes per 100,000 residents at number seven. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was number one.

Nationally, the study showed that property crime has been decreasing in the past decade, but still, nearly $ 2 trillion worth of property was stolen in that time. Just under 10% of that was recovered.