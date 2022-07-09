Strip mall fire in Chandler being considered "suspicious"

CHANDLER, AZ — Firefighters battled what is being considered a "suspicious" fire at a strip mall in Chandler.

Crews got the call just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday for the fire near Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road.

When firefighters arrived, they did not see smoke from the outside. Once they entered the business, they found it was filled with white smoke and located a small fire.

Chandler Police and Fire are at the scene, and a criminal investigation is now underway.

It is not believed there is extensive fire damage to the business.

Chandler Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to call them at 480-782-4130.