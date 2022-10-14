Stolen vehicle suspect taken into custody after chase along SR 87

MESA, AZ — A stolen vehicle suspect out of Mesa was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a chase involving the Mesa police helicopter and DPS troopers.

According to Mesa police, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was believed to be stolen, but the driver refused to stop. The Mesa police helicopter then followed the suspect along SR 87 for several miles before DPS troopers were able to respond. DPS took over the chase and eventually spike strips were deployed in between the Fort McDowell area and Payson.

The suspect then attempted to run from the scene but was taken into custody by troopers.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released. Details on when and where the vehicle was stolen from have not been released.