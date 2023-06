TEMPE — A woman is dead after a double shooting near I-10 and Broadway Road Thursday night.

Officials say a man was taken to the hospital for treatment, though his condition is currently unknown.

Police say witnesses have only provided "a vague suspect description."

Broadway Road is currently closed from 48th Street to 52nd Street while the shooting is under investigation. The access road north of Broadway to the I-10 is also closed.

No further information has been provided.