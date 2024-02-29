Snowflake police make arrest in connection to crime spree dating back to 2016

SNOWFLAKE, AZ — Snowflake police have announced an arrest has been made in connection to a crime spree that dates back to 2016.

The Snowflake-Taylor police department announced the arrest Tuesday.

Police say the 33-year-old man taken into custody is accused of being involved in more than 15 different crimes, including arsons, burglaries, and other thefts.

The crime spree came to an end the night of February 19, when police located a man driving a golf cart in Taylor without lights.

The officer tried to pull the golf cart over, but the driver tried to get away.

He was apprehended a short time later.

During the arrest, officers noticed the man was wearing a pair of shoes that matched several shoe prints found at the scene of several arsons and burglaries in the Snowflake area.

Police say some of the crimes the man is being connected to include the arson of the announcer's booth at the football field at Snowflake High School, the announcer's booth at Fredrickson Park, as well as several vacant homes in Snowflake.

"This arrest signifies the end of several years of frustration for our community and the police department," Snowflake-Taylor Police Chief Robert Martin said. " We have waited for many years to catch a break with these cases and put an end to the many arsons our community has endured."