Sleeping woman stabbed multiple times in downtown PHX

Woman stabbed in downtown Phoenix
Posted at 7:01 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 10:01:14-04

PHOENIX — A woman is in serious condition at a hospital after being stabbed Friday morning in downtown Phoenix.

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say the woman was sleeping around 4:30 a.m. when she was stabbed multiple times.

The stabbing happened at an address for the Cambria Hotel, near 3rd and Roosevelt streets, however Phoenix police have not said if it happened at the hotel.

A man was located near the scene and detained by police. His relation to the woman or possible motive hasn't been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

