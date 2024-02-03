Silent Witness: Police seeking help identifying man who robbed Tempe smoke shop at gunpoint

TEMPE, AZ — Police are looking for help identifying a man they say robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint last year.

Silent Witness released a new photo and surveillance video Saturday.

The video, which can be seen in the player above, shows a man holding a silver gun as he is demanding merchandise worth over $1,500.

After the robbery, he left the store on a bike.

Police add that the man was in the business about an hour prior to the robbery, and was denied a sale.

Sauer, Brett

Police believe he lives in the area where the robbery took place, near Kyrene and Elliot roads in Tempe.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips related to this case.

If you know who this man is, or have any other information related to the robbery, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking. You can remain anonymous.

