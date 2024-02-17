Silent Witness: Police looking for two teens accused of robbing two people at gunpoint

PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for help identifying two teenagers accused of robbing two people at gunpoint in a shopping center parking lot last year.

Phoenix police say the robbery took place last May near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The suspects reportedly followed the two victims out to their truck and demanded they hand over their gold chains.

One of the suspects then allegedly pulled up his shirt, showing a handgun and threatening to shoot the victims.

A victim gave the two suspects a gold chain and the two fled the scene on foot.

Silent Witness

The first suspect is described as an 18-year-old Hispanic man, roughly 5'10" weighing about 185 pounds. He had brown eyes and a heavy-set build.

Police say this suspect also has an identifiable and unique tattoo on the back of his right hand which may help in identifying him.

Silent Witness The tattoo on the back of the hand of the first robbery suspect.

The second suspect is described as an 18-year-old Hispanic man, roughly 5'6 weighing about 140 pounds with a thin build.

Silent Witness

If you have any information that can help police identify these suspects, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by visiting the Silent Witness website.

You could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspects in this crime.