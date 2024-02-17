Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Silent Witness: Police looking for two teens accused of robbing two people at gunpoint

The robbery happened in the parking lot of a shopping center near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road
This week Silent Witness showcases two suspects that robbed two victims for their Jewlery at gun point last May. The victims were walking to their vehicle in the Walmart parking lot when the two suspects followed them to their truck.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 13:39:09-05

PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for help identifying two teenagers accused of robbing two people at gunpoint in a shopping center parking lot last year.

Phoenix police say the robbery took place last May near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The suspects reportedly followed the two victims out to their truck and demanded they hand over their gold chains.

One of the suspects then allegedly pulled up his shirt, showing a handgun and threatening to shoot the victims.

A victim gave the two suspects a gold chain and the two fled the scene on foot.

23-3986 Suspect 1 pic.jpg

The first suspect is described as an 18-year-old Hispanic man, roughly 5'10" weighing about 185 pounds. He had brown eyes and a heavy-set build.

Police say this suspect also has an identifiable and unique tattoo on the back of his right hand which may help in identifying him.

Suspects Tattoo.PNG
The tattoo on the back of the hand of the first robbery suspect.

The second suspect is described as an 18-year-old Hispanic man, roughly 5'6 weighing about 140 pounds with a thin build.

23-3986 Suspect 2 pic.jpg

If you have any information that can help police identify these suspects, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by visiting the Silent Witness website.

You could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspects in this crime.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo